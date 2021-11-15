CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 21 people were shot over the weekend in Chicago, and three of the victims died.

Police said a man was killed and a woman wounded in a shooting in North Austin early Sunday.

The man, 27, and woman, 30, were indoors at a gathering in the 5900 block of West North Avenue at about 12:06 a.m. when an unidentified person fired several shots, authorities said.

The man was shot several times in the torso and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The woman was shot in the leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County where she was listed in good condition.

A 28-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night in the South Austin neighborhood.

Police said the man was exiting a home on the 5000 block of West Washington Boulevard around 7:10 p.m. Saturday, when someone shot him in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 33-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday morning in East Garfield Park.

Police said the man was on the 700 block of North Ridgeway Avenue around 7:20 a.m. Saturday, when a vehicle pulled up, and someone inside shot him several times.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Three men were hospitalized following a shooting about four hours later in East Garfield Park Saturday, according to authorities.

Police said around 11:49 a.m. the men were shot outside a new corner store near Ferdinand and Hamlin.

One of the victims, a 22-year-old man, sustained a gunshot wound to the face. He was taken to Mt. Sinai where he was stabilized. The second victim, a 19-year-old man, sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to Mount Sinai where he was stabilized. The third victim, a 24-year-old man, sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A 20-year-old woman is fighting for her life after she was shot in the head Friday night while driving on Chicago’s West Side.

The shooting left her car’s airbag deployed and the back window shattered.

Police says he crashed just after the bullet hit around 11:30 p.m. Friday night near Jackson and Homan in the Fifth City neighborhood.

The woman was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.