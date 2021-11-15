CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bears are back to work at Halas Hall after a much needed bye week.

CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek reports on a team now trying to wave bye-bye to a four-game losing streak. Rookie offensive tackle Tevin Jenkins returns to practice for the first time since having back surgery in August.

The post-bye Bears looking to turn the page after an inconsistent start to the season.

“Definitely refreshed. Definitely good to restart. Come back rejuvenated,” said Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson. “Keep fighting and stop shooting ourselves in the foot. Definitely a lot that we’re leaving out on the field.”

Finding space downfield has been a point of growth for Justin Fields and one of his most targeted receivers, Darnell Mooney.

“We definitely want the explosive passes. That helps the defense respect us. Gets the defense on their toes a little bit,” said Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney, the Chicago Bears wide receiver.

Darnell Mooney on the rest of the season: “11 and 6 sounds really, really good. There’s nothing in front of us that we can’t handle. We just have to go out there and do it.” #BearsNation @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/fMeUyE1ZCg — Jackie Kostek (@JackieKostek) November 15, 2021

While the Bears enter the second half of the season at 3-6, the players are focused on what’s still possible.

“Eleven and six sounds really, really good. There’s nothing in front of us that we can’t handle. We just have to go out there and do it,” Mooney said.

The Bears haven’t been great off the bye in recent years. The last time they won post-bye was in 2013 when Mark Trestman led the Bears to a win over the Packers.