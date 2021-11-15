CHICAGO (CBS) — Flurries and light snow showers taper off by Monday evening and skies become partly cloudy.
The low for Monday night is 33.
Temperatures will be running 20 degrees warmer on Tuesday as highs reach into the middle 50s.
Rain arrives ahead of the cold front Wednesday. The morning high is 57, and then temperatures will fall through the day.