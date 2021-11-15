DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
Mary Kay Kleist

CHICAGO (CBS) — Flurries and light snow showers taper off by Monday evening and skies become partly cloudy.

The low for Monday night is 33.

Lows Tonight: 11.15.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Temperatures will be running 20 degrees warmer on Tuesday as highs reach into the middle 50s.

Planner Tomorrow: 11.15.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Highs Tomorrow: 11.15.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Rain arrives ahead of the cold front Wednesday. The morning high is 57, and then temperatures will fall through the day.

7 Day Forecast: 11.15.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Mary Kay Kleist