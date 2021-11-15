Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Jurors To Begin Deliberations Tuesday After Both Sides Wrap Up Closing ArgumentsKyle Rittenhouse's fate is now in the hands of a jury, which will begin deliberations Tuesday morning, after prosecutors and defense attorneys presented their closing arguments on Monday in his trial over shooting three people, killing two of them, in Kenosha last year.

Two Armored Car Security Guards Shot, One Killed, During Robbery While Loading ATM In West ChathamPolice said the guards were loading an ATM on the 200 block of West 83rd Street around 10:20 a.m., when a group of two to four men dressed in black and wearing masks came up and demanded the cash, and shot both security guards.

Chicago Weather: A Tuesday Warmup Coming, But Temperatures Drop Again WednesdayA passing flurry will be possible Monday night – otherwise, expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

City Of Evanston Reaches Agreement With Staffers Represented By AFSCME On COVID-19 Vaccination PolicyEvanston city workers represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) have reached an agreement with the north suburban city on its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy.