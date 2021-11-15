CHICAGO (CBS) — A passing flurry will be possible Monday night – otherwise, expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky.
We’ll start off Tuesday cold with temperatures in the 20s and 30s, but we’ll be dry. A combination of a partly cloudy sky and a breezy southeast wind will boost temperatures into the low 50s on Tuesday.
That is about 20 degrees warmer than Monday’s highs in the 30s.
Rain chances will return Tuesday night ahead of a cold front that arrives Wednesday morning. Highs on Wednesday will be recorded ahead of the front in the mid-50s, then falling temperatures are expected through the afternoon.
Scattered showers are likely on Wednesday, especially during the morning hours. Rainfall amounts will range from a quarter of an inch to a half inch. A few isolated locations may see slightly more than that.
Overall, it will be much colder starting Thursday with highs in the 40s through the weekend.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low of 32.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, breezy and milder. High of 53.
Wednesday: Rain likely, with falling temperatures in the afternoon. High of 57.