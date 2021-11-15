CHICAGO (CBS)– After testimony from more than 30 witnesses over the past two weeks, the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha is coming to a close.
Prosecutors and defense attorneys will present their closing arguments to the jury Monday. Both the defense and the prosecution will have two and a half hours for closing arguments.
Then the case goes to the jury.
Rittenhouse, who was 17 when he fatally shot two protesters and wounded a third in August 2020 during a chaotic night of protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, testified that he had acted in self-defense.
The prosecution is expected to ask the judge to allow the jury to consider lesser charges for some of the counts.
