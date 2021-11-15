DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mugo Odigwe
CHICAGO (CBS)– After testimony from more than 30 witnesses over the past two weeks, the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha is coming to a close.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys will present their closing arguments to the jury Monday. Both the defense and the prosecution will have two and a half hours for closing arguments.

Then the case goes to the jury.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 when he fatally shot two protesters and wounded a third in August 2020 during a chaotic night of protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, testified that he had acted in self-defense.

The prosecution is expected to ask the judge to allow the jury to consider lesser charges for some of the counts.

This is a developing story. 