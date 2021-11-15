DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS)– If you need help finding a job, there’s a career fair Monday and it’s focused on increasing diversity.

The career fair is aimed to help minorities, members of the LGBTQ+ community and people with disabilities.

More than 25 companies will be online for interview.

You can register ahead of time at Diversityx.net.

Applicants are encouraged to upload a resume.

The fair starts at 11 a.m. and continues until 2 p.m.

