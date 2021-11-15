EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — Two people were displaced Monday by a fire that broke out in an apartment building in Evanston.
At 12:27 p.m., the Evanston Fire Department was called out for a fire at 2215 Central St. Fire companies arrived to see smoke and flames pouring out of the multi-unit building.
Several units of the apartment building sustained smoke and water damage, but the fire was contained to one apartment, the fire department said.

The American Red Cross of Greater Chicago assisted the two residents of the apartment who were displaced.