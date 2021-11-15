HILLSIDE, Ill. (AP) — A mausoleum where eight Chicago Catholic leaders are interred was briefly opened to the public to mark the 25th anniversary of the death of Cardinal Joseph Bernardin.
More than 50 people toured the site Sunday at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Hillside. Bernardin died in 1996 at age 68.
READ MORE: Two Armored Car Security Guards Shot During Robbery While Loading ATM In West Chatham
A steady flow of people visit the Bishops’ Mausoleum at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Hillside today. Catholic Cemeteries opened the mausoleum to visitors on this the 25th anniversary of Cardinal Bernardin’s death. He is buried in the mausoleum. pic.twitter.com/Pq82b1HTdp
— Chicago Catholic (@chicagocatholic) November 14, 2021
Eight bishops or archbishops are in the mausoleum. It has art, mosaic tiles and other fine touches. Deacon Glenn Tylutki says visitors find that it’s “part of their journey of faith.” Cardinal Francis George, who died in 2015, is not in the mausoleum. He chose to be buried near his parents in Des Plaines.READ MORE: Aldermen Back Nearly $3 Million In Settlements Over Police Misconduct Lawsuits, Including
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.MORE NEWS: Supply Chain Issues: How Are Global Shortages Affecting Local Consumers?