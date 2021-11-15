CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Red Stars are on the verge of their first ever National Women’s Soccer League championship.
Indeed, we could have two championships for Chicago in women's professional sports in a matter of a month. Less than two months ago, the Chicago Sky won their first WNBA championship title.
The Red Stars need a win against the Washington Spirit on Saturday to claim their first NWSL title after a 2-0 win at top-seed Portland on Sunday.
The Red Stars got a win and a tie in their two previous matches with Washington this year.
The team is getting support from the last Chicago team to hoist a trophy. Sky Head Coach James Wade has voiced his support.
"Basically I told him congrats, and he said, 'Well, make sure you guys go get yours,' and you know, that's what we're trying to do," said Red Stars Head Coach Rory Dames. "So it's just great to have that positive energy in the city. It's great for the women's sports teams in the city. We have some incredible professional athletes that are females in a very competitive marketplace in Chicago, and they certainly deserve a lot of attention for how talented they are."
You can catch the NWSL Title Game at 11 a.m. Saturday on CBS 2.