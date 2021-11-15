CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for a killer after two people were shot and killed in west suburban Riverside.

They were found in an apartment at 63 Forest Ave. At first this was considered a death investigation until Sunday when both victims’ injuries proved otherwise.

A man and a woman were found dead in an apartment. Neighbor Ryan Johnson knew one of the victims — 38-year-old Jeremy Lane. The two would often talk about Lane’s love of his car, which is pictured front and center on his Facebook page.

“He had it all tricked out, and it was his pride and joy,” Johnson said.

But Johnson’s last memory is it being taped off by Riverside Police outside his place. He was one of the first to run out of his nearby unit to see officers Saturday afternoon and before that hear someone screaming.

“Crying out, and it sounded like they had heard someone passed away,” he said.

Or he figured someone found a body. Riverside Police say they initially responded to the unit on Forest Avenue for a possible burglary call. They later found Lane and 31-year-old Tiata Johnson dead.

At first their deaths were not officially classified as homicides. But Sunday an autopsy by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office found both were shot multiple times.

Lane’s mother says her son and Tiata were friends. Jeremy just recently moved to Riverside from Chicago.

His mom is scared as police still search for a suspect. But police say this appears to be a targeted shooting.

“I had no indication that he could have been targeted for anything. Just with my interaction with them, he was a very friendly guy who would always say hi,” said Johnson.

Tributes were pouring out online for Lane Sunday. Family says he had two nephews who are now grieving. Both considered him a father.

Because it is being considered a targeted shooting, police say the general public is not in danger.