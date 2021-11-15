CHICAGO (CBS)– A shooting suspect turned himself over to a SWAT team at a Mayfair apartment Monday morning.
The SWAT team responded to the 4000 block of West Lawrence Avenue around 1:20 a.m. after shots were fired from the second floor apartment.
Police confirmed a man turned himself in to police without incident.
A neighbor told CBS 2 she saw a man yelling, swearing and banging on doors in the apartment building.
A rifle was recovered from the scene.
No injuries were reported.