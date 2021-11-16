DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Laura Bannon
Chicago, Chicago Weather, Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS)– A brief warmup is ahead.

Tuesday’s highs reach the 50s with party cloudy skies.

Shower chances increase after midnight.

Periods of light rain showers are expected throughout Wednesday. Colder air arrives by the afternoon as temperatures dip into the 40s.

After a couple of above average day, colder air settles in for the end of the week.

Laura Bannon