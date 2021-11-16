JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — Police shot and wounded a suspect who is accused of leaving an officer pinned between two vehicles in Joliet Tuesday afternoon.
At 3:33 p.m., Joliet police conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of a Wendy’s at 104 N. Center St. in Joliet. During the traffic stop, the suspect’s vehicle struck and pinned an officer between two vehicles, police said.READ MORE: Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Jury Begins Deliberations On Verdict
Other officers on the scene shot and wounded the suspect, police said.READ MORE: Supply Chain Issues: How Are Global Shortages Affecting Local Consumers?
Both the suspect and the officer were rushed to local hospitals. The officer’s condition was stabilized, while the suspect’s condition was unknown late Monday.
Early reports indicated that an officer was shot in the incident, but those reports were not correct, police said.MORE NEWS: CBS 2 Investigators Dig Into Background Of Man Charged With Financial Scams Involving Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars, Uncover More Accusers
The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force will investigate the incident, which is described as isolated.