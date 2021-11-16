CHICAGO (CBS/AP) –– Loyola Chicago has accepted an invitation to join the Atlantic 10 Conference and is leaving the Missouri Valley Conference.
The move announced Tuesday by the school and leagues takes effect on July 1. Adding Loyola as the conference’s 15th member gives the Atlantic 10 a foothold in Chicago and a boost in men’s basketball.READ MORE: Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Jury Finishes First Day Of Deliberations Without Reaching Verdict
The Ramblers advanced to the Final Four in 2018 and reached the Sweet 16 last season. They are 2-0 under Drew Valentine, who was promoted to head coach after Porter Moser left for Oklahoma.
READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Wet And Breezy Wednesday With Falling Temperatures
Excited to announce that in July 2022, we will be joining the @atlantic10 conference!👏 #A10Family
Read more ➡️ https://t.co/bt0P0PSspa pic.twitter.com/f2uKU32Mav
— Loyola Ramblers (@LoyolaRamblers) November 16, 2021
Loyola moved from the Horizon League to the Missouri Valley in 2013, after Creighton left for the Big East.MORE NEWS: Police Shoot, Wound Suspect Who Pinned Officer Between Cars In Joliet
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.