DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:Outage, Snapchat, Spotify

CHICAGO (CBS)– Snapchat and Spotify users are reporting outages Tuesday.

“Many Snapchatters are having trouble using the app. Hang tight, we’re working on a fix,” Snapchat Support reported on Twitter.

READ MORE: Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Jury Begins Deliberations On Verdict

Snapchat recommends staying logged into your account until the issue is resolved.

Spotify also reported an investigation into the outage.

READ MORE: Woman Shot And Killed, Man Injured In South Shore

“We’ve received some reports that the Spotify page isn’t working and users are getting an error message when they try to open it. The app is having this issue as well,” Spotify said in a written statement.

Spotify will provide updates.

MORE NEWS: Chicago Fire Department Demonstrates Thanksgiving Safety With Fried Turkey Fire

This is a developing story. 