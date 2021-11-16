CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago Fire Department and State Fire Marshal’s Office want to make sure your Thanksgiving is safe.
On Tuesday, they demonstrated what could happen if you decide to use a turkey fryer.
READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?
If a fried turkey is on the menu this Thanksgiving, please exercise some safety tips to protect you, your family, & your property. Don't overfill; never put a frozen turkey in hot oil; always cook outside away from any structure. Be safe and have a great holiday (Merritt). pic.twitter.com/BegZJj46pl
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 16, 2021
In addition to the garage catching fire, the grease would splatter and cause serious burns for the person cooking it.READ MORE: University of Chicago Students, Faculty Protesting Tuesday Amid Recent Violence In Hyde Park
If you’re going to use the deep fryer, make sure you’re in an open space and never put a frozen turkey into boiling oil.MORE NEWS: Three Killed When Freight Train Hits Car In Gary, Indiana
Make sure to have a fire extinguisher next to you in case of a fire.