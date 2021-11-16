DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago Fire Department and State Fire Marshal’s Office want to make sure your Thanksgiving is safe.

On Tuesday, they demonstrated what could happen if you decide to use a turkey fryer.

In addition to the garage catching fire, the grease would splatter and cause serious burns for the person cooking it.

If you’re going to use the deep fryer, make sure you’re in an open space and never put a frozen turkey into boiling oil.

Make sure to have a fire extinguisher next to you in case of a fire.

