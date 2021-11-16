Illinois Football Coach Bret Bielema Tests Positive For COVID, Will Miss Game Vs. IowaBielema said Tuesday he was tested for the coronavirus Monday night after developing mild symptoms during the day.

Doug Wilson, Marian Hossa Officially Become Hockey Hall-Of-Famers After Delay Due To COVID-19Two Blackhawks legends had to wait a year because of COVID-19, but eight-time All-Star defenseman and 1982 Norris Trophy winner Doug Wilson and three-time Stanley Cup champion Marian Hossa are now officially Hockey Hall-of-Famers.

Illini Blow 12-Point Lead In Second Half, Lose To MarquetteTyler Kolek converted a steal into a go-ahead layup with 18 seconds left and Marquette forced 26 turnovers for a comeback victory over No. 10 Illinois on Monday night.

Red Stars Are One Game Away From First NWSL ChampionshipThe Chicago Red Stars are on the verge of their first ever National Women’s Soccer League championship.

Bears Say They're 'Definitely Refreshed After Bye Week, Ready For The RavensFinding space downfield has been a point of growth for Justin Fields and one of his most targeted receivers, Darnell Mooney.

Bulls Fall Short To Stephen Curry, WarriorsStephen Curry scored 40 points with nine 3-pointers as his old college coach from Davidson cheered him on, Draymond Green delivered another all-around effort, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Chicago Bulls on Friday night for their seventh straight win.