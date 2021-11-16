CHICAGO (CBS)– Students and faculty at the University of Chicago are protesting Tuesday after recent violent crimes in Hyde Park.
The protest will begin at noon. The school community says the violence is affecting the school's reputation and people don't feel safe going to class.
Last week, recent graduate Dennis Shaoxiong Zheng was shot and killed during a robbery.
That’s in addition to two other student shooting deaths in less than a year.
Faculty members are calling on the university to add more surveillance cameras in Hyde Park and increase the number of off-campus security guards.
They also want more university shuttles and new bus stops.