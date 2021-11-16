CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman died and a man was injured after a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood.
Around 11 a.m., the victims were driving southbound in the 8300 block of Stony Island Avenue, when a Dodge approached from behind and someone inside fired shots.
Police said the 30-year-old female passenger was shot in the shoulder and back. A 34-year-old man was shot in the abdomen.
The victims took themselves to Jackson Park Hospital, where the woman later died.
The man remains in serious condition.
No one is in custody at this time.