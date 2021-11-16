DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago, Jackson Park Hospital, shooting, South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman died and a man was injured after a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood.

Around 11 a.m., the victims were driving southbound in the 8300 block of Stony Island Avenue, when a Dodge approached from behind and someone inside fired shots.

READ MORE: Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Jury Begins Deliberations On Verdict

Police said the 30-year-old female passenger was shot in the shoulder and back. A 34-year-old man was shot in the abdomen.

READ MORE: Snapchat, Spotfiy Users Report Outages

The victims took themselves to Jackson Park Hospital, where the woman later died.

The man remains in serious condition.

MORE NEWS: Chicago Fire Department Demonstrates Thanksgiving Safety With Fried Turkey Fire

No one is in custody at this time.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff