By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:105th Street, Beating, Beverly, Munroe Park, Robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Tuesday issued a warning after a woman was robbed and beaten in the Beverly community.

At 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, he suspects jumped out of their car toward a group of victims near a park in the 2600 block of West 105th Street. Munroe Park is located on that block.

The suspects grabbed one victim, battered her, and took her cellphone, police said.

The suspects were between 17 and 18 years old and were wearing ski masks. They pulled up in a dark gray Range Rover sport-utility vehicle with a missing rear plate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8273.

