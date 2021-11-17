CHICAGO (CBS) — Two women were robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night on a residential block in Lakeview.
At 9:21 p.m., the women – ages 27 and 28 – were walking in the 800 block of West Wolfram Street when two men got out of a red Mazda sport-utility vehicle armed with handguns.
The suspects took the victims' cellphones and purses, police said.
The victims were not injured.
Police did not immediately have information on reports of another robbery involving a similar vehicle Wednesday night in the area of the 500 block of West Cornelia Avenue.
No one was in custody late Wednesday. Area Three detectives were investigating.