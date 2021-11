2 Men Charged In Shooting That Killed One Armored Car Guard And Wounded Another, And With Later Shooting, Killing 2 Of Their Own Suspected AccomplicesTwo young men were charged Wednesday in a shooting that killed one armored car guard and critically wounded another – as well as another shooting shortly afterward that left two of their suspected accomplices dead, and the robbery of a cellphone store in between.

CBS 2 Exclusive: Family Members Of Ja’nya Murphy And 1-Year-Old Jaclyn "Angel" Dobbs Speak About Murphy’s Relationship With Accused Killer, Ahmeel FowlerFor the first time, we're hearing from the family of Ja'nya Murphy. The 21-year-old was found strangled in her Wheeling apartment. Two days later, a construction crew found her 1-year-old daughter's body, in a Hammond retention pond.

2 People Arrested As Protesters Gather, Clash Outside Kenosha County Courthouse During Kyle Rittenhouse Jury DeliberationsTwo people were arrested Wednesday afternoon amid protests outside the Kenosha County Courthouse as jurors deliberated in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Jurors Wrap Second Day Of Deliberations Without Verdict, After Watching Videos Of ShootingsJurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial completed a second day of deliberations on Wednesday without reaching a verdict, but spent about 45 minutes reviewing video evidence from the case.