DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Albert Ramon
Filed Under:Albert Ramon, RealTime Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for clearing skies, and breezy and mainly dry conditions overnight.

Temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s for Thursday morning.

READ MORE: 2 Men Charged In Shooting That Killed One Armored Car Guard And Wounded Another, And With Later Shooting, Killing 2 Of Their Own Suspected Accomplices

Thursday Late: 11.17.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Clouds move back in by Thursday afternoon with highs in the 30s. A gusty west wind will make it feel like the 20s throughout the day.

Friday Morning: 11.17.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

A very cold start is expected Friday with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 30s and low 40s under a partly cloudy sky.

READ MORE: Instituto Del Progreso Latino Unveils New Mural Honoring Native American Roots Of Many In Chicago's Latino Community

Friday Late: 11.17.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Look for mid- to upper 40s this weekend with areas of patchy rain on Sunday. A few flurries are possible on Sunday night.

Weekend Forecast: 11.17.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Highs on Monday will be in the low 30s with wind chills in the teens.

MORE NEWS: South Side Residents Hope Red Line Extension Will Bring 'Activity And Hopefully Development'

7-Day: 11.17.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Albert Ramon