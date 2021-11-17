EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — The City of Evanston announced Wednesday that it has reached an agreement with its Fraternal Order of Police Sergeants employee union on the city’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy.
The sergeants' union had been the last public employee union for which a memorandum of understanding had not been reached.
On Monday, Evanston city workers represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) reached their agreement on the policy. Memoranda of understanding have already been reached with the Evanston Fraternal Order of Police and International Association of Fire Fighters unions.
The mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy, which took effect Monday, requires all Evanston city staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19, or to submit negative test results weekly to the Evanston Health and Human Services Department.
“Our entire City staff team has served and supported our community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, providing critical services and keeping our community safe,” Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss said in a news release. “I’m grateful to the FOP Sergeants union and all City employee unions for approaching these discussions with the same dedication, professionalism and commitment to public safety reflected in their daily work.”