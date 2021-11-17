CHICAGO (CBS)– A man died after a shooting led to a crash in the Lawndale neighborhood.
Just before 1 a.m., a 32-year-old man was driving, in the 1100 block of South Keeler Avenue, when shots were fired at his SUV. The man was shot in the torso and arm.READ MORE: Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Jury Enters Second Day Of Deliberations
The SUV then struck an electrical box at Roosevelt Road and Keeler Avenue.READ MORE: 4 People Shot In West Loop
The man was taken to a local hospital where he died.MORE NEWS: The Museum of Science and Industry Opens 'Christmas Around The World' Wednesday
No arrests have been made.