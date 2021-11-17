DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Crash, Lawndale, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)– A man died after a shooting led to a crash in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Just before 1 a.m., a 32-year-old man was driving, in the 1100 block of South Keeler Avenue, when shots were fired at his SUV. The man was  shot in the torso and arm.

The SUV then struck an electrical box at Roosevelt Road and Keeler Avenue.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died.

No arrests have been made.

