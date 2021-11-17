BUFFALO (CBS) — Northern Illinois clinched the Mac West Division Wednesday night as they topped Buffalo.
The game against the Buffalo Bulls went into overtime. But after forcing a fumble, the Huskies only needed one play.
Clint Ratkovich scored a 25-yard touchdown to end it.
MAC WEST CHAMPS‼️👀
Catch the HUSKIES in Detroit for the CHAMPIONSHIP🏆 #WeBeatBuffalo #TheHardWay #MacWestChamps pic.twitter.com/Bxo8N8N4UR
— NIU Football (@NIU_Football) November 18, 2021
After a year going winless, the Huskies are headed to the Mac Championship Game.