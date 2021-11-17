DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
BUFFALO (CBS) — Northern Illinois clinched the Mac West Division Wednesday night as they topped Buffalo.

The game against the Buffalo Bulls went into overtime. But after forcing a fumble, the Huskies only needed one play.

Clint Ratkovich scored a 25-yard touchdown to end it.

After a year going winless, the Huskies are headed to the Mac Championship Game.

