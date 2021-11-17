OAK BROOK, Ill. (CBS) — A total of 14 suspects were part of a grab-and-run theft at the Louis Vuitton store at Oakbrook Center Mall on Wednesday.
Oak Brook police were called to the store following a report by mall security at 3:31 p.m. Police said 14 suspects sped off in three different cars after stealing items from the store.
The dollar amount of the merchandise that was stolen was not yet known, as a full inventory count must be completed.
Surveillance video has not been released due to an active investigation.
Anyone who might have seen something suspicious at the mall is asked to call Oak Brook police at (630) 368-8700, or email crimetips@oakbrook.org.