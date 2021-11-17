CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were fatally shot in the head, and found inside an apartment in East Chicago, Ind., police said.
Police discovered the bodies around 5 p.m. Tuesday after a friend found one of the victims on a mattress in the living room and called 911.
Jamal D. Loving, 26, who lived in the apartment in the 3900 block of Pulaski Street, was shot in the head and left forearm, police said. The second victim, Harold Richardson, 38, was located in the rear bedroom. He was also shot in the head.
Both victims were pronounced deceased on scene by the Lake County Coroner’s Office.
The Criminal Investigation Division was called out to the scene to investigate.
Anyone with any information can contact Detective Isaac Washington at iwashington@eastchicago.com or at 219-391-8318. Anonymous tips can be made to the East Chicago Police tip line at 219-391-8500.