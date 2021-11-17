CHICAGO (CBS) — University of Chicago students are hearing from school leaders and police about safety concerns on campus.
Wednesday's community safety discussion comes after students pushed for changes during a protest Tuesday.
The campus is on edge following the murder of Dennis Shaoxiong Zheng. The recent graduate was killed during a robbery in Hyde Park.
Alton Spann, 18, has been charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. Police said that it was all over a cellphone that was later sold for $100.
A memorial service will be held Thursday on campus at 3 p.m.