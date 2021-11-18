TEMPLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A video showing a customer throwing hot soup on a cashier at a Texas restaurant has gone viral. Now Amanda Martinez, the angry woman caught on tape, has been arrested.
The video is from the Sol De Jalisco Mexican restaurant in Temple. Martinez, 31, was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury.READ MORE: Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Jurors Wrap Third Day Of Deliberations With No Verdict; MSNBC Banned After Freelancer Runs Red Light Tailing Jury Bus
According to police, in the video Martinez picks up an order from the restaurant but returns upset that her soup was so hot that it melted the plastic cover on the container. Restaurant manager Jannelle Broland speaks with Martinez and allegedly offers to try and correct the problem when Martinez continued with a tirade that ended with her throwing the soup into Broland’s face and storming out.READ MORE: CTA Red-Purple Bypass Project To Open Friday, Will Carry Brown Line Trains Over Soaring New Tracks North Of Belmont Avenue
By the time the assault occurred Broland said the soup was nearly as hot as when first served, but did contain spices that burned her eyes and caused her nose to bleed.
Martinez was taken to Bell County Jail on held on a $5,000 bond.MORE NEWS: No Bail For Two Men Charged With Killing 3, Including Armored Car Guard And Two Accomplices, During 'Murderous Spree' On South Side
In addition to the criminal charges, Martinez has reportedly been banned from the restaurant.