LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — Eddie Jackson was back on the practice field for the Bears at Halas Hall on Thursday.

Jackson has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, so this is a good sign for the Bears safety returning.

Akiem Hicks, Khalil Mack, Allen Robinson, and Danny Trevathan were all absent from the practice field for the portion open to the media.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Graham seems to be handling a tough season pretty well.

“I didn’t think I’d be the old man in the locker room ever, but here I am,” Graham said.

The 35-year-old has just two catches all year and had to miss two games because of COVID-19.

But he has also embraced a leadership role especially when it comes to Cole Kmet.

“I know I have many different roles on this team. Have to be ready when my number’s called,” he said. “I know I have a leadership role with these young guys, with my boy Cole. Seeing his growth is awesome. I had many helping hands get me where I am today.”

Graham did have a big 28-yard catch in the second half against Pittsburgh, and nearly had a touchdown as well. It was part of a breakout second half for Justin Fields and the Bears offense.

It’s something the Bears hope can carry over against the Ravens.

“Everybody was on the same page – protection,” said Bears offensive lineman Cody Whitehair. “We had a rhythm, so hopefully we can carry that forward. We’re going up against a good defense. Can’t beat ourselves.”

Lamar Jackson missed a second straight day of practice for the Ravens with a non-COVID illness. It is the fourth time he’s been sidelined this season because he’s been sick, but it hasn’t seemed to slow him down at all.