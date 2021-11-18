CHICAGO (CBS) — Area One detectives are warning residents in Chicago Lawn of recent robberies in the area.
The recent robberies occurred during the month of November. In each incident, the offender(s) would approach the victim and demanded their property, according to authorities.READ MORE: Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Jurors Wrap Third Day Of Deliberations With No Verdict; MSNBC Banned After Freelancer Runs Red Light Tailing Jury Bus
The incident times and locations:
- 7600 Block of South Cicero on November 16, 2021 at 02:40 P.M.
- Block of South Cicero on November 16, 2021 at 04:50 P.M.
Authorities describe the offender(s) as a Black male between the ages of 12 and 20, 5’03 to 6’00, 120 to 150 lbs. Police reminds residents to be aware of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity immediately.MORE NEWS: No Bail For Two Men Charged With Killing 3, Including Armored Car Guard And Two Accomplices, During 'Murderous Spree' On South Side
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.