CHICAGO (CBS)– The Drew Barrymore Show came to Chicago and CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos is giving us a behind-the-scenes look.
Drew Barrymore really does loves Chicago. Bigos went to New York to be on her show and Barrymore told her, she wanted to be in Chicago to shoot an episode.
"Well, guess what? She came," Bigos said.
With The Bean as the backdrop in Millennium Park, they shot the show with a full crew of photographers and producers, directors and of course lots of folks snapping pictures.
Their conversation centered around Chicago, a city where the first official movie by Barrymore's production company was shot more than 20 years ago.
You can watch the Drew Barrymore Show Thursday morning at 9 a.m. here on CBS 2.