CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire broke out Thursday evening in a residential building in West Town.
The Fire Department called a still-and-box alarm for equipment and manpower for the fire at 2719 W. Augusta Blvd.
Flames were seen shooting from the roof of the multi-unit building.
Crews could be seen high on a ladder battling the flames in the frigid temperatures.
The Fire Department told us the fire was on the second floor of the building. NO one was hurt.
At last check, officials said the fire was struck out.
The cause of the fire was under investigation late Thursday.