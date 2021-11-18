DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:expressway shooting, I-55, Lake Shore Drive, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)– Illinois State Police are investigating an overnight shooting on a northbound I-55 ramp.

Police said a man was shot around 3:15 a.m. on the northbound ramp onto south DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

READ MORE: Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Jurors Enter Third Day Of Deliberations

The man drove himself to 31st Street and Moe Drive where his vehicle was recovered.

READ MORE: The Drew Barrymore Show Comes To Chicago With Guest Host CBS's Audrina Bigos

The victim suffered non life-threatening injuries.

ISP said shell casings were recovered from the scene.

MORE NEWS: Lurie Children's Hospital Hosting Booster Seat Giveaway In Belmont Cragin Thursday

No arrests have been made.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff