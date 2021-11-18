CHICAGO (CBS)– Illinois State Police are investigating an overnight shooting on a northbound I-55 ramp.
Police said a man was shot around 3:15 a.m. on the northbound ramp onto south DuSable Lake Shore Drive.
The man drove himself to 31st Street and Moe Drive where his vehicle was recovered.
The victim suffered non life-threatening injuries.
ISP said shell casings were recovered from the scene.
No arrests have been made.