CHICAGO (CBS)– Jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial will begin their third day of deliberations at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Jurors completed a second day of deliberations on Wednesday without reaching a verdict, but spent about 45 minutes reviewing video evidence from the case.

Meanwhile, issues surrounding the video prompted the defense to call for a mistrial again.

Jurors have been deliberating approximately 16 hours over the past two days so far.

About two hours into their second day of deliberations on Wednesday, the jury asked the judge to view some of the videos that were presented at trial.

Prosecutors said jurors should be able to watch any of the videos of the shootings as many times as they want, but defense attorneys objected to allowing the jury to view drone video of Rittenhouse shooting and killing Joseph Rosenbaum, and the defense team is seeking a mistrial over that video, claiming prosecutors provided them with a lower quality version of the video, which was improper.

Jurors heard from more than 30 witnesses during two weeks of testimony.

Rittenhouse, 18, faces five felony charges in the August 2020 shootings that killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, during a chaotic night of protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse was 17 at the time of the shootings.

A total of 500 National Guard troops are standing by in case of possible unrest once a verdict is reached.