CHICAGO (CBS)– Two armed robberies were reported just minutes apart in the Lakeview East neighborhood Wednesday night.
Around 9:30 p.m., two men jumped out of a Red Mazda SUV and pointed guns at two women around in the 800 block of West Wolfram Street.
They took the women’s cell phones and purses. The women were not injured.
There is no one in custody.
About 20 minutes later about a mile away, three armed men pulled up in a red Mazda and robbed a 46-year-old man who was going inside his building in the 500 block of West Stratford Place.
The suspects took his cell phones, wallet and backpack. The robbery victim ended up with a minor injury to his jaw, but refused medical treatment.
Chicago police said while the two cases appear to involve the same suspects, they don’t know yet if the Lakeview East robberies are connected.