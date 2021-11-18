GARY, Ind. (CBS) — Police in Gary, Indiana were asking for help from the public Thursday night in finding a 73-year-old man who was last seen being put into a car by a man at a truck stop.

Clyde Merriweather had last been seen parked in his 2018 black Toyota Corolla, with Indiana license plate 179DVR, in front of the Love’s Truck Stop at 3150 Grant St. in Gary around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

Security video shows Merriweather being put into the passenger side of his own car by a man wearing a dark blue hoodie and dark jeans.

The man who put Merriweather in the car is white and in his early to mid-20s with a clean-shaven face and dark straight hair. He stands 5 feet 9 to 5 feet 11 inches tall and has a slender build.

There was a woman with the man. She is white and in her early 20s, standing 5 feet 4 to 5 feet 6 inches tall with long, dark hair and a slim build. She was wearing a pink zipped hooded sweat shirt, a white striped skirt, and black socks and was carrying black boots.

Investigators are looking for help from the community to identify the people with whom Merriweather was last seen when he disappeared. He has made no contact with family or friends since.

Merriweather is a Black male standing 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 185 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Investigators are concerned about his health and wellbeing.

Anyone with information about Merriweather’s whereabouts is asked to call Gary police Sgt. Salazar at (219) 881-7300 ext 23042, or Sg.t Drummond at ext 23001. Those with information may also call the Crime Tip Line at (866) CRIME-GP, or 911.