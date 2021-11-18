CHICAGO (CBS) — A person was shot and killed Thursday morning on the Stevenson Expressway, near the ramp to the Dan Ryan Expressway.
Illinois State Police said the shooting happened around 5:40 a.m. on the inbound Stevenson Expressway near the Dan Ryan interchange.
A victim was taken to Stroger Hospital and pronounced dead, according to Illinois State Police and the Chicago Fire Department.
It was the second shooting on the Stevenson in a span of about 2 ½ hours on Thursday.
Around 3:15 a.m., a man was shot on the inbound ramp from the Stevenson Expressway onto southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive.
That victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone who witnessed or might have information on the shootings is asked to call Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400, or email their tip line at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov
So far this year, Illinois State Police have responded to 213 expressway shootings in the Chicago area. Compare that to 128 in all of last year.