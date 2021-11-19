CHICAGO (CBS) — Speed kills and Sunday we will find out whether the Bears can put the restrictor plates on quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

Here are three Things to Watch when the Bears host Baltimore on CBS 2 Sunday at noon.

Containing Lamar Jackson

We start with the containment of Lamar Demeatrice Jackson Jr. He’s in the top eight in the league in both passing and rushing. So we’ve got the whys on the need to stop the former MVP. But what about the how? Last week, the Dolphins blitzed on half of Jackson’s drop backs and held Baltimore to 10 points. You’d expect the Ravens to adjust so the Bears can’t use the same blueprint. Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai, we can’t wait to see your game plan.

Throwing The Deep Ball

The second thing to watch? The Bears and the deep ball. We’ve come a long way since Andy Dalton was tossing everything short of the sticks early in the season. Justin Fields isn’t just running the show, the rookie showed in Pittsburgh he can hit targets downfield. And all of a sudden, the 32nd ranked pass offense has a matchup with the 32nd ranked pass defense. Unstoppable force-immovable object energy in this one.

Who’s Taunting Whom?

And finally, the third thing to watch is whether Bears players heed their coach’s philosophy on taunting. One week after Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh was called for a questionable at best (and absurd at worst) taunting penalty in Pittsburgh, Matt Nagy has evoked “young kids watch the games.” As if kids wouldn’t know about trash talking if it wasn’t for NFL players and their “huge platforms as leaders.” I just want to remind the leader of the Bears that non-children in Chicago also watch the games. And since the Bears are 0-3 coming off the bye week under Nagy, it won’t just be the kids saying not nice things about him if they lose a fifth straight contest.

Oh and a bonus thing to watch. After the noon game on CBS 2, it’s the Postgame Show. Join me along with Matt Zahn, former Bear Jason McKie and Jackie Kostek from Soldier Field.