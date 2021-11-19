CHICAGO (CBS)– A milder weekend is ahead.
Less wind this morning but it's still rather cold as temps start in the 20s. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/RWrwxXpc44
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) November 19, 2021
Morning sunshine Friday gives way to afternoon clouds and chilly temperatures near 40 degrees.
Windy and warmer Saturday is expected with temperatures in the upper 40s. There’s a slight chance for a shower by evening then a better chance overnight.
Highs hold near 50 on Sunday. Rain showers are possible during the day with a chance for a rain/snow mix by evening.