DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Laura Bannon
Filed Under:Forecast, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– A milder weekend is ahead.

Morning sunshine Friday gives way to afternoon clouds and chilly temperatures near 40 degrees.

Windy and warmer Saturday is expected with temperatures in the upper 40s. There’s a slight chance for a shower by evening then a better chance overnight.

Highs hold near 50 on Sunday. Rain showers are possible during the day with a chance for a rain/snow mix by evening.

Laura Bannon