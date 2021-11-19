CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Transit Authority bus crashed into a Kentucky Fried Chicken on Western Avenue in the Near West Side’s Tri-Taylor community late Friday.
At 7:17 p.m., he bus crashed into the KFC at 1144 S. Western Ave., right off Roosevelt Road.
Police said the CTA bus driver experienced a medical emergency and lost control of the bus.
Video from Chopper 2 showed the bus apparently crashed into the back of the restaurant. The building did not seem to be seriously damaged, but the front of the bus was totaled.
The bus driver was taken to an area hospital in an unknown condition.
No citations were issued.
