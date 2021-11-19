Chicago Bears Edge Rusher Khalil Mack Placed On Injured Reserve For Foot SurgeryThe Chicago Bears defense takes another hit this season as they will place edge rusher Khalil Mack on injured reserve to have season-ending foot surgery.

SportsLine Week 11 AFC North Picks: For Steelers-Chargers, 'The Key Is Najee Harris,' Says Larry HartsteinThe Steelers, Ravens, Browns, and Bengals all face issues heading into Week 11, but also get favorable matchups.

North Central College Advances In Division III NCAA Football Playoffs, After Carnegie Mellon Withdraws Over COVID OutbreakThe undefeated North Central College Cardinals' first-round game in the NCAA Division III football playoffs was canceled, after the Carnegie Mellon University Tartans were forced to withdraw from the tournament, because several members of the team tested positive for COVID-19.

Bears vs. Ravens: Three Things To WatchSpeed kills and Sunday we will find out if the Bears can put the restrictor plates on quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Here are three Things to Watch when the Bears host Baltimore on CBS 2 Sunday at noon.

Ravens-Bears Preview: Ravens Defense 'Hasn't Played As Well As We're Accustomed To Seeing,' Says CBS Sports' London FletcherThe Ravens, coming off a disappointing loss, face a Bears team that's seeing improvement from its young quarterback.

DePaul Continues Winning Ways Against Big Ten; Beats RutgersDavid Jones scored 22 points and Javon Freeman-Liberty scored 19 with nine rebounds and DePaul held off Rutgers on Thursday night.