North Central College Advances In Division III NCAA Football Playoffs, After Carnegie Mellon Withdraws Over COVID OutbreakThe undefeated North Central College Cardinals' first-round game in the NCAA Division III football playoffs was canceled, after the Carnegie Mellon University Tartans were forced to withdraw from the tournament, because several members of the team tested positive for COVID-19.

Bears vs. Ravens: Three Things To WatchSpeed kills and Sunday we will find out if the Bears can put the restrictor plates on quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Here are three Things to Watch when the Bears host Baltimore on CBS 2 Sunday at noon.

Ravens-Bears Preview: Ravens Defense 'Hasn't Played As Well As We're Accustomed To Seeing,' Says CBS Sports' London FletcherThe Ravens, coming off a disappointing loss, face a Bears team that's seeing improvement from its young quarterback.

DePaul Continues Winning Ways Against Big Ten; Beats RutgersDavid Jones scored 22 points and Javon Freeman-Liberty scored 19 with nine rebounds and DePaul held off Rutgers on Thursday night.

Undefeated Northwestern Routs Fairleigh Dickinson On Basketball CourtRyan Young scored 20 points, Pete Nance added 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Northwestern beat Fairleigh-Dickinson on Thursday night to remain undefeated.

Defender Arin Wright 'Beyond Excited' As Red Stars Prepare For NWSL Championship Game In LouisvilleThe Chicago Red Stars were already on in Louisville Thursday night, practicing ahead of the big game.