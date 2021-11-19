CHICAGO (CBS) — Less than a week until thanksgiving but Chicago is already thinking about Christmas with lots of holiday traditions kicking off Friday – including the city’s tree lighting.
“This year the tree lighting ceremony and program will be a little bit different. It is expended throughout the entire park, the main stage will be in the great lawn. We will have screens all over the park. That means people can view from anywhere,” said Nancy Villafranca-Guzman, Deputy Commissioner of Programming · Department of Cultural Affairs & Special EventsREAD MORE: Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Families Of The Men Killed Summoned To Court As Jury Deliberates
There’s also an art market, a café and more to do – with activities spread out all over the park. The event also includes fireworks and a concert by R&B star Brian McKnight. It starts at 6 p.m.READ MORE: Inappropriate Relationships With Students Lead To Terminations Of 10 Staff At Marine Leadership Academy
If that’s not your thing – strap on a pair of skates and head to the Maggie Daley Ice Skating Ribbon. It’s now open.
In partnership with Immersive Van Gogh Chicago – the ice will feature designs inspired by Van Gogh’s “Starry Night” and “Sunflowers.”MORE NEWS: North Central College Advances In Division III NCAA Football Playoffs, After Carnegie Mellon Withdraws Over COVID Outbreak
The Maggie Daley Ice Skating Ribbon will be open through March 13th – but you do need to make reservations to get on the ice.