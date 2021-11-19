KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS) — The family of Jacob Blake called for peace late Friday, but Blake’s uncle said the not guilty verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial is an injustice.
“This kid was running around here playing like this was a game, but it’s real life,” said Justin Blake. “These people will never come back to their family.”READ MORE: Kyle Rittenhouse Acquitted Of All Charges In 2020 Kenosha Shootings
Jacob Blake was shot and paralyzed by Kenosha police on Aug. 23, 2020 – sparking protests that drew Rittenhouse to Kenosha two nights later.READ MORE: Protesters March Downtown In Wake Of Kyle Rittenhouse Acquittal
There was no question Rittenhouse shot anyone, and the trial boiled down to whether he was legitimately acting in self-defense. He had been charged in connection with the shootings of three people during the protests.MORE NEWS: CTA Bus Crashes Into KFC On Western Avenue In Tri-Taylor
Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz during the widespread civil unrest in Kenosha after Blake was shot by police.