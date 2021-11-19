CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bears takes another hit this season as they will place edge rusher Khalil Mack on injured reserve to have season-ending foot surgery, according to Ian Rapoport.
Sources: The #Bears are placing All-Pro pass-rusher Khalil Mack on Injured Reserve to have season-ending foot surgery.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 19, 2021
Mack began battling the injury back in October and has missed the last two games against the Pittsburg Steelers and San Francisco 49ers. He will end the season played seven games with with six sacks and 19 tackles.
On Thursday, the Bears signed pass rusher Bruce Irving to cover Mack's contribution. The team will also turn to Robert Quinn for the edge rusher position in his absence.
