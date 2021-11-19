DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– The Maggie Daley Ice Skating Ribbon will open Friday with an added display to enjoy. You can book your reservations.

Van Gogh-inspired visuals will be displayed on the ice from the Immersive Van Gogh Chicago experience.

“Skaters will glide across sunflowers and starry night brushstrokes as they take part in a unique and exciting winter experience for all ages,” organizers said in a written release.

Reservations are encouraged when planning your trip to the ribbon because sales are based on availability. Reservations for the opening skate will be available Monday at noon.

You can reserve a spot at maggiedaleypark.com.

The ice will be open seven days a week with four sessions a day:

  • 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Prices start at $16 for Monday through Thursday and at $20 for holidays and skate sessions Friday through Sunday.

