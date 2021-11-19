GARY, Ind. (CBS) — Family members said Friday that a 73-year-old man has been found safe, after last being seen as he was put into a car by a man at a truck stop in Gary, Indiana.
Adina Merriweather posted on Facebook that her father, Clyde Merriweather, had been found safe Friday.
“I just want to give a BIG Thanks to everybody that shared my post about my father being missing,” she wrote. “I can’t thank GOD enough my father has been found safe. He’s currently on his way to the hospital to get evaluated.”
Gary police confirmed that Merriweather was found.
“The Gary Police Department is extremely pleased Mr. Clyde Merriweather has been located safely, and we thank the community for the outpouring of help and support,” the department said in a statement.
Merriweather had last been seen parked in his 2018 black Toyota Corolla in front of the Love’s Truck Stop at 3150 Grant St. in Gary around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said.
Security video showed Merriweather being put into the passenger side of his own car by a man wearing a dark blue hoodie and dark jeans. A woman was with the man at the time, and Gary police earlier Friday identified the woman as a person of interest. But Merriweather was later found safe.
Further details on his discovery and what happened with the man and woman were not immediately available.