CHICAGO (CBS) — A mom and her adult daughter went Friday from chatting and unloading groceries to screaming for help, as they were victims of a carjacking in their own driveway in the Mount Greenwood community.

As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported Friday night, this is all part of a disturbing trend in Chicago that is gaining momentum. What is especially disturbing about this particular carjacking is not the fact that it happened in the middle of the day at 1:40 p.m.

A victim in this case said it was scary enough when a car pulled up and stopped on Harding Avenue off 111th Street and three people got out, and one of them pointed a gun at her. But most horrifically, the woman said one of the kids – yes, kids – who committed the carjacking was less than 5 feet tall and looked to be about 10 years old.

Video shows the victims’ red Alfa Romeo sport-utility vehicle pulling into the driveway, and a black sedan following. The sedan stops in the middle of the street, as those in the car wait for the right moment to pounce.

There are two women in the SUV – a mother, 56, and daughter, 36. The mother did not talk on camera because she was just too frightened, but she did say her daughter did not have time to unload the SUV before getting caught off guard.

On the surveillance video, two guys are seen jumping out of the car. They wait on the sidewalk, while another vehicle proceeds down the block. That second car was also in on the robbery.

The original two suspects sneak up on the mother and daughter, and out of nowhere, the mother said one of the suspects aimed a gun directly at the mother – demanding the keys to the Alfa Romeo.

But remember that second vehicle? First, someone is seen hanging out of the passenger-side window, and then a young boy gets out and joins the armed robbery.

The woman said the boy looked to be between 6 and 10 years old. She was in disbelief to see the child was involved in the brazen crime.

Thankfully, the mother and daughter escaped unhurt.

The mother said she was simply terrified by all of this. They have also changed home door locks because what happened in their driveway.

We know police recovered the SUV a few hours later, but as of late Friday, that little kid and his two friends – who we know are armed – have not been found.

