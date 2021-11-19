CHICAGO (CBS) — The undefeated North Central College Cardinals’ first-round game in the NCAA Division III football playoffs was canceled, after the Carnegie Mellon University Tartans were forced to withdraw from the tournament, because several members of the team tested positive for COVID-19.
“Through the Carnegie Mellon University required weekly testing program for varsity athletes, we discovered that several members of the football team tested positive for COVID-19. To protect the health and welfare of all involved, the team has chosen to withdraw from the 2021 NCAA Division III Football Championship first round game against North Central College on Saturday,” Carnegie Mellon officials said in a statement.
As a result, the game will be ruled a no-contest, and the No. 1-ranked Cardinals will advance to the second round of the Division III playoffs, facing off against the winner of Saturday’s first-round game between the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and Albion College (Michigan).
The second round game will be played on Nov. 27.