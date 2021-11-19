CHICAGO (CBS) — Thieves hit the Neiman Marcus store on the Magnificent Mile in a grab-and-run incident Thursday night, taking an unknown amount of merchandise.
At 6:45 p.m., multiple thieves pulled up in two or three vehicles and went into at the Neiman Marcus store at 737 N. Michigan Ave.
They took large amounts of merchandise from the store and then fled in the vehicles, police said.
No one was in custody late Friday.
Police did not have further details.
There was a large police presence in Chicago Thursday night due to concerns about unrest following the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, but there were few calls. There is no indication that this incident was related to any civil unrest.