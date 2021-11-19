CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was carjacked at gunpoint in East Ukrainian Village Thursday night.
Police said a 31-year-old man parked his Mercedes, near Rive and Wood streets, when a carjacker with a gun demanded the vehicle.
The victim gave over his keys and the offender drove away.
Ukranian Village is a part of the West Town community, where just hours before, residents there demanded to know what police were doing to curb the spike in carjackings.