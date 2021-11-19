DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:carjacking, East Ukrainian Village

CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was carjacked at gunpoint in East Ukrainian Village Thursday night.

Police said a 31-year-old man parked his Mercedes, near Rive and Wood streets, when a carjacker with a gun demanded the vehicle.

READ MORE: FDA Authorizes COVID Vaccine Boosters For All Adults

The victim gave over his keys and the offender drove away.

READ MORE: Christkindlmarket Returns To Daley Plaza After Pandemic Absence, But Getting It Back Started Was No Sleigh Ride

Ukranian Village is a part of the West Town community, where just hours before, residents there demanded to know what police were doing to curb the spike in carjackings.

MORE NEWS: Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Jurors Enter Fourth Day Of Deliberations

 

CBS 2 Chicago Staff